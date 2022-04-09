Ukraine Crisis Situation Update 06 (09 April 2022)

Summary

Since the Ukraine Crisis began on 24 February 2022 an estimated 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and there are an estimated 6.5 million internally displaced within Ukraine, heading west towards Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv. Significant numbers of refugees have started returning home from Poland and the situation is very fluid.

HF is collaborating with UN agencies on the ground such as WHO, WFP, IOM and OCHA.

To date 65 volunteers from 11 countries have been involved in the aid operation for Ukraine. We are grateful to the many individuals and organisations supporting us, and we estimate that the total value of aid including volunteer effort and donated goods exceeds €195,000. To date the team has assisted around 20,000 refugees.