Ukraine Crisis Situation Update 05 (03 April 2022)

Summary

Since the Ukraine Crisis began on 24 February 2022 an estimated 4.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and there are an estimated 6.5 million internally displaced within Ukraine, heading west towards Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv. Some refugees have started returning home from Poland and the situation is very fluid.

There are significant numbers of disabled or seriously ill children amongst those making it through, some of whom have been transferred for ongoing critical care soon after arriving in Poland.

Our assessment on the ground suggeststhere is no current need for HF to collect and send clothing, shoes or toys to the border areas. Most of the refugees have the belongings in a suitcase and do not have room to take additional items. Funds raised are being used to access resources locally based on the demand we are seeing from the refugees themselves.

HF is collaborating with UN agencies on the ground such as WHO, WFP, IOM and OCHA.

To date 56 volunteers from 8 countries have been involved in the aid operation for Ukraine. We are grateful to the many individuals and organisations supporting us, and we estimate that the total value of aid including volunteer effort and donated goods exceeds €166,000. To date the team has assisted around 20,000 refugees.