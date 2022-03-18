Ukraine crisis. Public health situation analysis: refugee-hosting countries, 17 March 2022

Executive summary

Population: Ukrainian refugees to neighbouring refugee-hosting countries Start date of crisis: Feb/Mar 2014; Escalation: 24 Feb 2022 Typology of crisis: conflict, displacement, insecurity

Overview of crisis

On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukraine after weeks of heightened tensions and escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014. Major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, and multiple other urban centres of significant size. Meanwhile, the pre-existing hostilities in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (regions) have significantly intensified. As of 14 March 2022, at least 1,761 civilian casualties had been confirmed, including 636 deaths (46 children) and 1,125 injured (62 children), but the real toll is likely higher. Up to 15 March, 2022, approximately 2,969,600 million people have left Ukraine, fleeing the ongoing hostilities. UNHCR estimates that over 4 million people could flee from Ukraine and seek protection and support across the Region (1). As of 14 March, 2022, 31 reports of attacks on health care have been verified by WHO, 29 of which have a “confirmed” certainty level, and 2 with a “possible” certainty level; the certainty level is decided based on the level of information available to verify each incident.

Initial reports indicate that most refugees are women and children, with a ban in place on Ukrainian men aged 18-60 leaving the country. Most adult men crossing the border appear to be non-Ukrainian nationals previously residing within Ukraine. By 10 March, 2022, more than one million children (approximately 40% of the refugee population) had left Ukraine (2). There are also reports of vulnerable and marginalised populations among the refugee population, including older people, persons with disabilities, and ethnic minorities.