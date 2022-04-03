The transit center offers a number of services for Ukrainian refugees

Poland EMT PCPM is operating a health post at the largest refugee transit center in Warsaw, located next to Warsaw East Railway Station. The transit hub has been built by the NRC - Norwegian Refugee Council and is managed by Polskie Centrum Pomocy Międzynarodowej (PCPM).

Some 1,000 refugees transit through this site every day, arriving by train or bus from Ukraine – some of them as far east as Kharkiv and Zaporozhzhia. Approximately 60% spend a few hours and move on towards other cities in Poland or in Europe, others remain in Warsaw. The transit center offers a number of services, from train and air tickets, through children’s playgrounds to dog and cat food, but first and foremost this is the place where Ukrainian refugees can rest and get some hot food. The medical post, staffed 24/7 by PCPM’s Emergency Medical Team sees 40-50 patients a day, with some requiring transfer to the local hospitals.

In addition, over the last month, members of Polish EMT PCPM supported evacuation of patients from the hospitals in Western and Central Ukraine, as well as collaborated with the Polish Government in organizing evacuation of over 350 pediatric cancer patients who received treatmentin Poland and accross Europe.