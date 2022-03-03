Trócaire announces financial support to Caritas Poland for response to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

The development aid agency said it is coordinating with Caritas Europa - which is made up of 49 member organisations - in its support of the hundreds of thousands of people on the move, primarily women and children.

Trócaire has announced it is providing financial support to its partner, Caritas Poland, for its response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The development aid agency said it is coordinating with Caritas Europa – which is made up of 49 member organisations – in its support of the hundreds of thousands of people on the move, primarily women and children.

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said: “We support Caritas in its call for humanitarian corridors to be guaranteed to allow people to leave safely, and to enable humanitarian supplies to enter the country.”

“Over the past several days the world has watched in horror as the conflict in Ukraine has torn apart the lives of millions of civilians, triggering a devastating humanitarian crisis. The response across the world has been one of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. “

Caritas is helping people in transit, assisting them to make their way to the border. It is also supporting those who are left behind with supplies and those who reach the border, providing food, shelter, transport, and psychosocial support.

As well as supporting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland, Caritas Poland is providing support to its sister organizations in Ukraine – the Roman Catholic Caritas-SPES and the Greek Catholic Caritas Ukraine – which continue to provide humanitarian aid during the Russian aggression.

Ms. de Barra said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this challenging time, and as a humanitarian organisation we urge all parties involved to work towards a peaceful resolution to this crisis.”

“The principles of international law must be upheld to protect millions of civilians and avoid the loss of life and massive displacement from homes. Failure to do so will have disastrous consequences and would constitute another humanitarian disaster in our world.”

Ms. de Barra said millions of people in countries in which Trócaire works are already dealing with multiple crisis due to conflict, climate change and covid-19.

In Trócaire’s target countries of Somalia, Ethiopia, DRC, South Sudan an estimated 50.4 million people are currently suffering acute food insecurity.

Ms. de Barra said: “The last thing the world needs is this man-made humanitarian crisis. The solidarity of the international community must be with civilians in Ukraine, and diplomatic efforts must prevail.”