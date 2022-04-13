Terms of Reference: PSEA Network for the Ukraine Refugee Response in Poland

Background

The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has forced large displacement to neighbouring countries. In the first two weeks of the conflict, nearly 2 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border into Poland, with numbers continuing to rise. The high prevalence of women and children, the high mobility of the population, and the number and variety actors on the ground, including international humanitarian organizations, government, civil society, and a large volunteer force, exacerbate the risks of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA). Sexual Exploitation and Abuse by aid workers is a serious problem that directly contradicts the very principles of humanitarian action. SEA inflicts lasting harm on individuals, families and communities whom we are mandated to protect. It also jeopardizes the credibility and undermines efforts of all humanitarian organizations. In light of the growing number of arrivals and the proliferation of actors participating in the emergency response, an inter-agency regional refugee response has been established and includes the creation of a PSEA Network.