Terms of Reference: Child Protection Sub Sector Working Group – Country-level Ukraine Response in Poland (1 April 2022)

Background

By mid-March 2022, some 2 million refugees have arrived in Poland. The vast majority are Ukrainian refugees who are in need of international protection and assistance. An estimated 50% of all refugees arriving to Poland from Ukraine are children and the vast majority of arrivals include women and children. The majority of families have experienced concerns with regards to family separation as men remain in Ukraine.

To respond to this emergency, in March 2022, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to promote and implement a comprehensive response to support efforts by neighbouring countries to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine, including Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals who have been granted refugee status or have filed asylum claims in Ukraine. UNHCR leads and coordinates the implementation of the RRP in line with the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) and in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts, and with the support of inter-agency partners and other stakeholders.