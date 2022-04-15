TCN Working Group Poland – April 2022 : Residency Permit Options Available

Below you will find the list of other residency permits which were not discussed in the presentation. I pasted the links to the description of each procedure which will send you to the website of the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship office. I think that Wielkopolskie voivodeship has the best website out of all voivodeships, where the information is presented in a very clear way.

The immigration procedures are the same in the whole country – but please bare in mind that TCNs should apply to the voivodeship office which is competent to their place of residence. Please underline this information especially if you share the links with TCNs, so they all do not end up applying in Wielkopolska if this is not the region of their residence.

Information about other residency permits:

Residency permits for university graduates – available only to alumni of Polish universities: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/university-graduates

Residency permits for conducting business activity – for foreigners who already run companies in

Poland: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/business-activity

Residency permit for highly-qualified workers: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/eublue-card

Residency permit for seasonal work: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/seasonal-work

Residency permit (Intra-corporate transfers): https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/intracorporate-transfers

Residency permit for internship/volunteering: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/internshipvolunteering

Residency permit for conducting scientific research: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/internshipvolunteering

Residency permit for posted workers: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/postedworkers-1