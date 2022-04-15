Poland + 1 more
TCN Working Group Poland – April 2022 : Residency Permit Options Available
Attachments
Below you will find the list of other residency permits which were not discussed in the presentation. I pasted the links to the description of each procedure which will send you to the website of the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship office. I think that Wielkopolskie voivodeship has the best website out of all voivodeships, where the information is presented in a very clear way.
The immigration procedures are the same in the whole country – but please bare in mind that TCNs should apply to the voivodeship office which is competent to their place of residence. Please underline this information especially if you share the links with TCNs, so they all do not end up applying in Wielkopolska if this is not the region of their residence.
Information about other residency permits:
Residency permits for university graduates – available only to alumni of Polish universities: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/university-graduates
Residency permits for conducting business activity – for foreigners who already run companies in
Poland: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/business-activity
Residency permit for highly-qualified workers: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/eublue-card
Residency permit for seasonal work: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/seasonal-work
Residency permit (Intra-corporate transfers): https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/intracorporate-transfers
Residency permit for internship/volunteering: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/internshipvolunteering
Residency permit for conducting scientific research: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/internshipvolunteering
Residency permit for posted workers: https://migrant.poznan.uw.gov.pl/en/procedury/postedworkers-1