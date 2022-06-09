Specialized support for Gender-Based Violence survivors [EN/RU/PL/UK]

Centrum Praw Kobiet (Center for women's rights)

Information, general and specialized support for Ukrainian women including women who have experienced gender-based violence (GBV). Phone operators have received basic GBV training, can facilitate referrals to GBV specialists, and arrange face-to-face psychological and legal counseling

National hotline:

• +48 800 10 77 77 (Ukrainian language), Monday – Friday 10:00-18:00

• +48 600 070 717 (Polish language), 24 hours / 7 days perweek

CPK centers:

Warsaw, Poznań, Łódz, Gdańsk, Wrocław, Kraków

Feminoteka

Hotline for women who experience violence including sexual violence. Referrals for psychological, social support, and legal assistance.

• +48 888 88 7988 (Ukrainian andRussian languages),Monday –Friday 14:00-17:00

FEDERA

Gynecological hotline for refugee women and girls from Ukraine.

• +48573185626(Ukrainian language), Monday,Wednesday, Friday 17:00: 21:00

National Intervention and Consultation Center for Victims of Human Trafficking (KCIK)

Hotline for women who are victims of human trafficking, forced labor, and slavery. Psychological, legal, and social assistance. Operated by La Strada organization.

• +48 22 628 01 20 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian languages), 24 hours / 7 days per week (KCIK)

• + 48 22 628 99 99 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, English languages), 24 hours/ 7 days per week La Strada

• +48 605 687 750 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, English languages), 24 hours/ 7 days per week La Strada

NATIONAL EMERGENCY LINES

• 112 (general emergency line)

• 999 Ambulance

• 997 Police

Centrum Pomocy Prawnej im. Haliny Nieć/ Legal Aid Assistance

Legal advice provision • +48 725449374; 0048 693390502 Mon-Friday 9:00-15:00 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, English languages)

Stowarzyszenie Interwencji Prawnej/Association of Legal Intervention Legal advice provision

• +48 880145372, Mon- Friday 14:00-16:00 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, English languages)

Centrum Koordynacji Pomocy Prawnej/ Centre of Coordination of Legal Help

Legal advice provision

• +48 800 088 544, Mon- Friday 9:00- 19:00 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian, English languages)

Niebieska Linia/ Blue Line

Hotline is run by a team of psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, and lawyers. Provision of psychological short-term intervention and long-term therapies; legal aid and cash/voucher assistance

• +48 22 668 70 00 / 7 days a week, 10:00-20:00 (Polish, Ukrainian languages)

Polskie Forum Migracyjne/ Polish Migration Forum

Psychological counseling and a general hotline provided for Ukraine refugees

• +48 222552202/ 7 days a week, 12:00- 22:00 (Ukrainian, Russian languages)

• +48 221100085; Mon-Friday 10:00-18:00 (Polish, Ukrainian, Russian languages)