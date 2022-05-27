Poland + 1 more

Specialized support for GBV survivors

Manual and Guideline
Centrum Praw Kobiet

Information, general and specialized support for Ukrainian women including women who have experienced gender-based violence (GBV). Phone operators have received basic GBV training, can facilitate referrals to GBV specialists, and arrange face-to-face psychological and legal counseling.

• +48 800 10 77 77 (Ukrainian language), Monday – Friday 10:00-18:00

• +48 600 070 717 (Polish language), 24 hours / 7 days per week

Feminoteka

Hotline for women who experience violence including sexual violence. Referrals for psychological, social support, and legal assistance.

• +48 888 88 79 88 (Ukrainian and Russian languages), Monday – Friday 14:00-17:00

FEDERA

Gynecological hotline for refugee women and girls from Ukraine. • +48 573 185 626 (Ukrainian language), Monday, Wednesday, Friday 17:00: 21:00

