Regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Ukraine. PCPM gets to where help is needed

In Lutsk, 300 families who had to flee the war-stricken east of Ukraine have just received aid from the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation, thanks to the support from the U.S.-based CARE organization. Regular missile alerts hindered the delivery and distribution of goods. Despite the circumstances, the foundation's volunteers and staff provided hygiene products and food.

The war in Ukraine has forced many people to leave their homes for fear of losing their lives. Some have fled abroad, but just as many have found refuge in western Ukraine. In cooperation with CARE, the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) Foundation delivered humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) for the 11th time. This time, packages with hygiene products and food arrived in Lutsk and Kyiv. – We distributed them to the most vulnerable families – the volunteers explained upon their return to Poland. Most people who received aid arrived in Lutsk in the last 2-3 weeks.

In the capital of Wolyn oblast (in western Ukraine), there are 60 000 IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons). Those who received assistance from the Polish Center for International Aid and CARE were the most often single mothers with children or grandmothers caring for grandchildren. There were also people with disabilities or raising children with disabilities.

The package distribution took place on the premises of the Lutsk Social Assistance Center. We organized the distribution in cooperation with the Lutsk authorities, the Volyn – Business Association, and the Volyn Automobile Club.

The PCPM Foundation, together with CARE organization, has supplied 3400 families. The last humanitarian transport took place to Lutsk and Kyiv. Previously, we organized humanitarian transports to the areas of Drohobych, Truskavets, Stebnyk, Karpaty – Turka, Bosnia, Strylka, Svitlovodsk, Krzemenchuk and Kyiv, and surrounding areas.

Our employees may hear a bomb alert at any moment. If so, they are obliged to stop work and find shelter. Lutsk was also the same case. We needed to postpone the humanitarian aid distribution due to missile and bomb alerts.

We conduct our support in Ukraine in cooperation with local authorities and local governments. They provide, for example, a place for distribution, and if it were not for their assistance, the organization of transport would certainly be more difficult, for which we are grateful.

As part of broader assistance in Ukraine, prepaid relief cards are issued to displaced families together with CARE. As part of this project, PCPM organized a summer camp for children from Truskavets near Lublin. We organized evacuations from eastern Ukraine for months and conducted various ad hoc activities, such as supporting hospitals (i.e., in Kharkiv) and firefighters in Zaporizhia.

