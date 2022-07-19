Regional Ukraine Refugee Response: Gender-Based Violence Sub-Working Group Terms of Reference

BACKGROUND

The vast majority of refugees fleeing Ukraine are women and children – some 90 per cent. From its onset, the gendered profile of Ukraine refugee crisis became evident, as most of refugees arriving were women-headed households, single women, adolescent girls, and elderly women. Further exacerbating the risks of gender-based violence (GBV), this crisis became a family separation crisis, as men aged 18-60 are banned from leaving the country under the martial law. The mass movement has been happening quickly and in large number (often referred to as fastest growing refugee crisis from the times of WWII), resulting in family separations and heightened protection risks, especially for women, girls and other categories of people with heightened protection needs on the move.

Gender-based violence is usually under-reported. Meanwhile, gender-based violence risks for women and girls, including conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), are heightened in the context of war and armed conflict, which would also apply to the current situation in Ukraine. For women and girls inside Ukraine and those on the move, the risks of gender-based violence are multiple and include conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), trafficking, intimate partners violence and other forms of violence. The risks for women and girls on the move are present at border crossing points, transit/collective and reception centres, in the context of private and informal transportation and accommodation arrangements in neighbouring countries. LGBTQI+ refugees and persons with disabilities also face heightened risks of gender-based violence during throughout the cycle of displacement.

Refugees, stateless persons, and third-country nationals, in particular women and girls fleeing Ukraine need urgent action to prevent gender-based violence and respond to its life-threatening consequences, as well as mitigate the GBV risks. Gender-based violence is a key life-threatening protection risk for refugee women and girls fleeing Ukraine and needs to be prioritized in the emergency response, both in Ukraine and the host countries. The national systems capacity to provide adequate GBV multisectoral response services and support, such as psychosocial support, safe shelter, and clinical care (including for management of rape), are under intense pressure to absorb the demand. Humanitarian organizations focus first and foremost on the safety and well-being of survivors, including by strengthening the access and the quality of GBV services (including health services, psychosocial support, legal assistance and security services aimed at improvement of all the four pillars of the response).

In March 2022, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to promote and implement a comprehensive response to support efforts by five countries neighbouring Ukraine to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine. UNHCR leads and coordinates the implementation of the RRP in line with the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) and in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts, and with the support of inter-agency partners and other stakeholders. Within the framework of the RRP and building on existing country-level humanitarian coordination structures, an inter-agency Regional Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) chaired by UNHCR with participation from RRF members and other relevant actors has been established in Geneva to ensure efficient situational information management and support to country level coordination as required.

UNHCR has established and is co-leading GBV inter-agency coordination structures in Poland (with Fundacja Centrum Praw Kobiet (CPK) – Women’s Rights Center Foundation) and Moldova (with UNFPA), while in the other neighbouring countries, GBV is a standing agenda item of the national Protection Working Groups chaired by UNHCR in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. In light of the high number of women and girls affected by the emergency, and the wide range of intersectional protection risks at stake, an agreement was reached among RCF members on the need to establish a Regional Sub-Working Group focused on Gender-Based Violence, co-chaired by UNHCR and WAVE, and working under the auspices and guidance of the Regional Protection Working Group. The Regional GBV SWG also has direct linkages with national GBV SWGs in the region.