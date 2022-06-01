Regional Sub-working Group Child Protection Terms of Reference

BACKGROUND

A rapidly growing number of children and families are fleeing to neighbouring countries as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, with many more expected to be displaced in the coming months.

Children are – and will continue to be – disproportionally affected given their unique vulnerabilities and needs, which can be heightened by a child’s age, gender, disability, and circumstances. The humanitarian response must understand these needs and seek to address them through an adapted approach. Unaccompanied or separated children, in particular, are at a heightened risk of violence, gender-based violence, abuse and exploitation. The risk of trafficking also soars in emergencies.

Children’s lives should not be put on hold. Meeting their immediate needs, including preventing family separation, ensuring early identification, child-friendly reception, safety, housing, education, health care and Mental Health and Psycho-social Support (MHPSS), are essential steps to ensure that they can continue to learn, grow, and discover. Protection is needed to allow the children who are fleeing Ukraine to grow, thrive and enjoy life as all children should.

In March 2022, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to promote and implement a comprehensive response to support efforts by five countries neighbouring Ukraine to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine. UNHCR leads and coordinates the implementation of the RRP in line with the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) and in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts, and with the support of interagency partners and other stakeholders. Within the framework of the RRP and building on existing country-level humanitarian coordination structures, an inter-agency Regional Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) chaired by UNHCR with participation from RRF members and other relevant actors has been established in Geneva to ensure efficient situational information management and support to country level coordination as required.

In light of the high number of children affected by the emergency, and the wide range of intersectional child protection risks at stake, an agreement was reached among RCF members on the need to establish a Regional Sub-Working Group focused on Child Protection, co-chaired by UNHCR and UNICEF, and working under the auspices and guidance of the Regional Protection Working Group.