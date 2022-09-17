Refugees from Ukraine in Poland: Profiling Update, June 2022

More than 6.3 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe1. 1.2 million individuals registered for Temporary Protection in Poland as of 30 June 2022, the highest number among the EU countries.

To understand the demographics of the Ukrainian refugee population, their intentions, immediate needs, access to information and displacement patterns, UNHCR, in partnership with REACH, launched a region-wide profiling exercise. Interviews were carried out in multiple locations, including border areas, transit and reception centres, collective sites and information and assistance points. While the interviews were conducted in selected locations (i.e. NGO information offices, train and bus stations, reception and transit centers), the results cannot be extrapolated to the population of all refugees from Ukraine residing in Poland and the findings remain indicative. Respondents were randomly selected and asked for their consent to participate in structured interviews using a harmonized regional questionnaire. This update presents results from 4,567 interviews conducted with refugees currently residing in Poland and includes cumulative responses from 1 to 30 June 2022.

Additionally, UNHCR conducted a series of focus group discussions (FGDs) in eight locations in Warsaw, Rzeszow and Lublin reaching 158 participants in the period between 13 and 15 June. FGDs included women, men, children adolescents and elderly, seeking their perspective on their future plans and challenges.