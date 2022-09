Refugees from Ukraine in Poland - Profiling Update, July 2022

INTRODUCTION

More than 7.1 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe. Close to 1.4 million individuals registered for Temporary Protection in Poland as of 12 September 2022, the highest number among the EU countries.

To understand the demographics of the Ukrainian refugee population, their intentions, immediate needs, access to information and their displacement patterns, UNHCR, in partnership with REACH, launched a region-wide profiling exercise. Interviews were carried out in multiple locations, including border areas, transit and reception centres, collective sites and information and assistance points. While the interviews were conducted in selected locations (i.e. NGO information offices, train and bus stations, reception and transit centers), the results cannot be extrapolated to the population of all refugees from Ukraine residing in Poland and the findings remain indicative. Respondents were randomly selected and asked for their consent to participate in structured interviews using a harmonized regional questionnaire. This update presents results from 3,854 interviews conducted with refugees currently residing in Poland and includes cumulative responses from 1 to 31 July 2022. The approach employed enables for a month to month comparison.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As in June (see here), most of the July respondents plan to stay in Poland. This - together with expected influx of new refugees in the coming months - poses special challenges to Polish institutions and humanitarian actors.