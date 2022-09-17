Refugees from Ukraine in Poland - Profiling Update, July 2022

INTRODUCTION
More than 7.1 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe. Close to 1.4 million individuals registered for Temporary Protection in Poland as of 12 September 2022, the highest number among the EU countries.
To understand the demographics of the Ukrainian refugee population, their intentions, immediate needs, access to information and their displacement patterns, UNHCR, in partnership with REACH, launched a region-wide profiling exercise. Interviews were carried out in multiple locations, including border areas, transit and reception centres, collective sites and information and assistance points. While the interviews were conducted in selected locations (i.e. NGO information offices, train and bus stations, reception and transit centers), the results cannot be extrapolated to the population of all refugees from Ukraine residing in Poland and the findings remain indicative. Respondents were randomly selected and asked for their consent to participate in structured interviews using a harmonized regional questionnaire. This update presents results from 3,854 interviews conducted with refugees currently residing in Poland and includes cumulative responses from 1 to 31 July 2022. The approach employed enables for a month to month comparison.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
As in June (see here), most of the July respondents plan to stay in Poland. This - together with expected influx of new refugees in the coming months - poses special challenges to Polish institutions and humanitarian actors.
-
Consequently, the majority of refugees interviewed in July (60%) intend to stay in Poland. This is especially common among respondents from Zhytomyrska (75%), Khmelnytska (75%) and Volynska (69%) oblasts, while respondents from Zaporizka, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblasts plan to return to Ukraine more often than others (35%, 26% and 25% respectively, compared to 20% on average). Among those planning to return to Ukraine, the most common motivation is to temporarily be with their family (22%) - with the intention of returning to Poland at a later date.
-
22% of the refugees travel with at least one person with special needs - most often with person with disability (11%) or with serious medical condition (7%). 15% travel with at least one elderly person - and they more often declare the need for medical or material support.
-
Financial support, access to employment and accommodation remain the most frequently reported immediate needs, followed by in-kind assistance and medical treatment. With the arrival of winter, access to housing risks becoming even more challenging, as less hosting options may be available, coupled with the difficulties caused by raising energy prices.