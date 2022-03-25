Refugee Arrivals from Ukraine to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova - Update as of 22.03.2022

Context & Methodology

Almost 3.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the escalation of conflict on 24 February 2022 (UNHCR). The number of people crossing has fluctuated in the days since the escalation, and it can be anticipated that it will vary with the intensity and geography of conflict in the next days or weeks.

To understand the drivers of displacement and intentions of refugees, 1844 interviews were conducted with people crossing from Ukraine into Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Interviews were conducted at every border checkpoint and certain reception centers, including railway stations, and began on 28 February. This factsheet includes cumulative responses from 28 February to 23 March. Following this data collection, select interviewees will be contacted for long-form qualitative interviews to gain a longitudinal understanding of their experience of displacement.

Interviewees were selected purposively to gain a broader understanding of experiences and intentions, and results should therefore be considered indicative.

The data collection tool was modified after the deployment and therefore the sample size differs for certain questions; for some of them, the sample size is provided.