Rapid Needs Assessment Report - Refugees from Ukraine in Poland

INTRODUCTION AND JUSTIFICATION

Months of escalating hostility towards Ukraine have culminated in a concerted invasion of the country and the launch of military attacks across multiple cities in Ukraine starting from February 24th, 2022. As of March 26, 2022, an estimated 2.2M people have fled to Poland from Ukraine.1 Many have been welcomed by the Ukrainian diaspora in Poland, many more are being hosted by Polish families, and the rest reside in recently established shelters and reception centers.2 While the Polish government, Polish NGOs, UN agencies, and local civil society actors have provided multisectoral relief across the country, this rapid needs assessment aims to better understand the priority needs, vulnerabilities, and barriers to accessing information, services, and humanitarian support that people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine face in Poland, including those experienced by groups with heightened vulnerability. This assessment will be used to inform the IRC’s strategic response to these displaced populations in Poland and will be widely shared with the overall humanitarian community, including with Polish civil society and governmental bodies who have provided rapid and much needed relief to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

METHODOLOGY

The objectives of this assessment were:

Understand the self-prioritized needs of persons displaced into Poland by the Ukraine conflict. Recognizing a large population has been affected by the conflict, understand who amongst them (profiles), and by assessment location, are particularly vulnerable to increased suffering due to the crisis; understand what their vulnerabilities are and how they might be addressed. Investigate what forms and modalities of assistance persons of concern believe would best help them to meet their current needs. Understand the current movement patterns of displaced persons, as well as their intentions for future movement. Map out gaps and opportunities for humanitarian actors to integrate within existing service provision structures.

The assessment included: (1) 33 service provider interviews with municipality officials, reception center/shelter directors, NGO actors, and other service providers (donation coordinators, foundations, Ukrainian diaspora groups), (2) four focus groups to better understand the opinions, risks and priorities of families residing in shelters, and (3) a family survey with 520 recently arrived Ukrainian families in Poland, using a purposeful sample. Full explanation of the methods and links to the tools used can be found in Annex 1. Key details are provided below.

Several comparative analyses of the survey were conducted looking at differences between:

• Respondents by location surveyed.

• Respondents who noted they were staying with a host family (either friends, family, or newly met Polish hosts) vs respondents staying in alternate accommodation (shelters, reception centers, train stations, etc.)