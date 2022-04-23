Rapid Mental Health Situational Analysis April 2022

Section 1: Objectives

The primary objectives of this mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) rapid situational analysis are to:

obtain an understanding of perceived and identified needs among Ukrainian refugees arriving and staying in Poland; identify key needs for MHPSS services; and provide recommendations to strengthen the MHPSS humanitarian response in Poland.

Section 2: Methodology

The methodology for this assessment included a desk review, interviews with key informants and focus group discussions with residents in five geographic locations.

A desk review of relevant assessment reports and policy documents included:

Humanitarian situation reports: UNHCR’s Situation Reports on the emergency response in Poland and Ukraine

Assessment Report Border and Reception Areas UNICEF UNHCR March 2022 Care’s Rapid Gender Analysis Ukrainian Refugees in Poland, 2022 WHO’s Mental Health Atlas, 2017. Poland profile Multi-Agency Guidance Note for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Migrants on the Move in Europe, 2015 MHPSS assessment reports: WHO’s MHPSS Rapid Situational Analysis in Poland for Ukrainian Refugee Response 20221

Key informant interviews (KIIs) and site visits were conducted by International Medical Corps MHPSS Technical Advisor, Georgina Campbell, and a researcher and interpreter from Polish Migration Forum Foundation (Fundacji Polskie Forum Migracyjne, PFM), Magda Kondas.

We obtained verbal consent from participants in focus groups and KIIs at the beginning and told participants that they could stop the discussion/interview at any time if they felt uncomfortable.

We based the interview questions on free-listing questions described in the IASC MHPSS assessments in humanitarian crisis toolkit. Tool 2: participatory assessment: perceptions by general community members.