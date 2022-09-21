Poland: Ukrainian refugees receive home supplies

Salesians in Warsaw province purchased supplies for 170 refugees with emergency aid funding

Thanks to emergency aid funding that was sent to Salesian missionaries in Warsaw, Poland, Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in Salesian houses have supplies they need for daily living. With the funding, Salesians bought duvet covers, sheets, towels and other supplies like soap, paper towels, and personal hygiene items.

Salesian missionaries in Poland and bordering countries have been providing shelter and support to refugees since the start of the Russian invasion in March 2022. Currently, there are 170 refugees in Salesian houses in the Warsaw province with the capacity to provide for up to 370 refugees.

Because of the supplies, refugees have been able to live in comfort and take care of their living quarters by themselves, which has given them a sense of independence and self-sufficiency. Refugees have been able to focus on looking for a job, caring for their children, and learning the Polish language, among other activities to help them become acclimated to their new environments.

“Salesian centers in Poland have been providing care and support for refugees, and these supplies have been important because many refugees left with little more than some clothing,” said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. “Youth and their families have also connected with educational and social programs offered by Salesian missionaries in Poland and other surrounding countries during this difficult time.”

In addition to Salesian support, refugees are being cared for by Polish charities as well as the local and central government. They are provided housing and education for the children, a job for some mothers, and 100 euros a month for each Ukrainian child. With the start of the school year in September, 600,000 Ukrainian students will be studying in Polish schools.