Poland: Standard operating procedures for GBV interventions in humanitarian settings [EN/PL]

Developed collaboratively among GBV sub-working group members

SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION

These Gender Based Violence Standard Operating Procedures (GBV SOPs) have been developed to facilitate collaborative action to respond to, mitigate and prevent GBV against all GBV survivors in Poland.

These GBV SOPs, were developed through a collaborative process among representatives of various actors involved in the response including UN agencies, international and national nongovernmental organisations (INGOs, NNGOs), women-led and women rights organisations (WLO, WRO).

These GBV SOPs, are intended to serve as preliminary SOPS and will be updated in 6 months to reflect changes in the context and needs and will be expanded to more comprehensive SOPs.

The purpose of these SOPs is to improve the quality and consistency of services across the country for survivors of GBV including sexual violence; standardize the response to GBV, sexual violence, and violence against children, older persons, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable or at-risk groups. It aims to improve coordination, partnership and effective cooperation between government, national and international NGOs, as well as other key stakeholders. They are designed for actors to be able to hold each other accountable for addressing the needs of GBV survivors, to be used together with established guidelines and other good-practice materials related to the response to and mitigation and prevention of GBV. The SOPs apply to both specialized GBV actors as well as non-specialized GBV actors. The different roles, responsibilities and guidance for GBV specialized and non-specialized actors will be indicated throughout.