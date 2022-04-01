Poland: Protection Sector - Terms of Reference (TORs)

Background

By mid-March 2022, some 2 million refugees have arrived in Poland. The vast majority are Ukrainian refugees who are in need of international protection and assistance. Third-country nationals and stateless persons who fled from Ukraine also face complex protection challenges. To respond to this emergency, in March 2022, UNHCR and partners launched the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to promote and implement a comprehensive response to support efforts by neighbouring countries to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine. UNHCR leads and coordinates the implementation of the RRP in line with the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) and in close collaboration and consultation with relevant government counterparts, and with the support of interagency partners and other stakeholders.

Goal of the Protection Sector

In line with the RCM, the Protection Sector provides technical guidance and oversight to ensure effective, coherent and predictable interventions to support the Government of Poland in its efforts to respond to the protection needs of all refugees, stateless persons and other persons of concern fleeing Ukraine, with due considerations for their age, gender and diversity.

Objectives of the Protection Sector

To achieve the above-mentioned goal, the PWG undertakes the following:

▪ Joint protection response: The Protection Sector systematizes, coordinates and facilitates the protection activities of agencies working with affected population, in line with agency-specific objectives and in respect to mandates and sector expertise. This includes joint efforts in the needs/gaps analysis, joint recommendations for responses, working together within the RRP framework to ensure adequate funding, joint planning, joint information management efforts and joint reporting. It is also important noting that the joint design of interventions provides the necessary accountability framework.

▪ Capacity building: The Protection Sector is responsible for continuous capacity gaps analysis and strengthening the capacity of national and international actors to ensure that protection responses are in line with the strategic priorities, the evolving nature of the protection space and needs of persons of concern.

▪ Advocacy: The Protection Sector is also responsible to identifying advocacy gaps and developing appropriate advocacy messages and tools to engage relevant Governmental and international organizations.

▪ Strategic leadership: The Protection Sector provides support and guidance to all protection actors, including Child protection, GBV, MHPSS actors in the country. The Protection Sector has an oversight role over Child Protection and GBV Sub-Sectors. The Protection Sector also provides technical guidance to all operational actors on the ground to ensure protection is mainstreamed across all programmatic interventions, in line with international, European and national standards. Protection mainstreaming is the process of incorporating protection principles and promoting meaningful access, safety and dignity in humanitarian aid.