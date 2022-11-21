Poland Protection Monitoring Brief #1 (June to August 2022)

Operational Context & Analysis

Protection monitoring aims to promote evidence-based protection interventions through the documentation of needs, intentions, and protection considerations in a harmonized way. One of the main objectives of protection monitoring in Poland is to strengthen the active identification of persons with specific needs at heightened risk, facilitate timely information provision and referral for assistance and services, as well as to facilitate a better understanding of protection risks faced by refugees. The protection monitoring in Poland contributes to the regional protection monitoring, launched in response to the Ukrainian refugee influx to neighboring Ukraine countries, due to the international armed conflict in Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

While protection monitoring is conducted regularly, this report reflects on findings from 2,632 interviews carried out in Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw from 22 June 2022 to 22 August 2022.

Data is collected in accordance with UNHCR data protection principles.

Statistics used in this report are based on information from refugees identified and counselled by UNHCR Protection Monitors in Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw. Therefore, the data differs from data used in other reports, such as joint UNHCR and REACH Profiling Updates, which follow a different methodology.