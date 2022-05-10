Poland Protection Analysis (May 2022)

• From 24 February to 2 May 2022, 3.097 million refugees have fled the armed conflict in Ukraine and have arrived in Poland. 96% of refugees are women and children. Poland has opened its borders and demonstrated unprecedented generosity, hospitality and solidarity towards those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

• On 4 March 2022, for the first time in its history, the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive, establishing a regional legal framework to offer quick and effective assistance to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine throughout the European Union.

• On 12 March 2022, the Government of Poland (GOP) adopted the Act on Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens in the Context of the Armed Conflict in Ukraine. The law provides broad protections to Ukrainian nationals and their spouses (to the exclusion of third country nationals) who fled the conflict in Ukraine after 24 February, including extended legal stay, access to employment, healthcare, education and, through PESEL (national social security system) registration, financial assistance.

• In contrast, third country nationals and stateless persons have access to legal stay through the Temporary Protection Directive (if they held legal stay in Ukraine and are unable to return safely to their country of origin or country of former habitual residence), through international protection procedures, or through other visa regimes (i.e. work visa).

• Poland inclusive policies facilitated the access of many refugees to accrued protections in a timely manner. For instance, integration into schools has been granted from the date of issuance of the Act of Assistance with more than 195,900 Ukrainian children enrolled as of 2 May. Others continued their studies through an online-based remote curriculum.