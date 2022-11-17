Poland: Podkarpackie Coordination Group (PCG) Minute of Meeting - 03 November 2022

Opening Remarks by Representative of the Voivode of Podkarpackie and UNHCR Bogdan Mazur, Director Department of Security and Crisis Management:

Highlighted the readiness of the Voivode for the winter season and taking into consideration the current situation of Ukraine (with conflict impacting critical infrastructures). The Voivode is expecting a winter influx (no estimate on numbers though) and persons will struggle to cope with the winter conditions.

Expects the best practices that were established during the response of the initial influx will set the standard and will be better prepared for any subsequent influx. Acknowledges it is difficult to identify estimate #s, has heard ranges from 500,000 to 1M persons – nevertheless over 3M persons have already crossed over Polish border and the response (joint efforts) have been successful. Indeed, some response actions need to be adjusted/modified and will discuss in detail with relevant actors to address – but overall the standards of the initial response are adequate. The Voivode remains actively engaged with authorities and communities along the border. Will help with assistance and relocation (transport). Further, continuous communications with Ukrainian counterparts.

Question from Folkowisko Foundation - Regarding volunteerism, whilst significant support provided by community members during initial influx – not sure will be on the same level if another influx occurs. What can be done?

Response - Firstly the Voivode will be prepared based on practices during previous months and further the Special Act* is in place which addresses most refugee needs. There will be challenges, but the initial influx was impressive and if another influx it will be smaller, so please, trust Polish community to support us if there is a need. The perception that there are less volunteers is because there is less need; there are less Ukrainians and thus less volunteers at present.

Question from Fundacja Q – What can be done about the remaining refugee populations in shelters that require ongoing cash support, don’t have enough cash and continue to reside in communal shelters? Further, there may be some difference in estimated # refugees that require assistance.

Response (from Bryant Castro) – We are currently aiming to boost our CBI activities and will discuss CBI activities as part of today’s agenda and further in subsequent operational meetings outside of the PCG to address cash needs. Suggest we table this question for the moment.

*Note: Special Act/TPD provides that all eligible for the temporary protection should be provided immediate protection and entitlements, including residency rights, access to the labour market, access to housing and education, social welfare assistance, medical or other assistance, and means of subsistence. It legalizes the stay of Ukrainian citizens (and spouses of Ukrainian citizens) in Poland, who entered from Ukraine on or after 24 February 2022, in connection with military operations on the territory of that country.