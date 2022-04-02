Poland: the needs of older refugees, 2 April 2022

As of 29 March, 2.3 million refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. Currently it is estimated that more than a third are expected to remain. While some older refugees are sheltering in the reception centres and collective sites across Poland, most are either staying with friends and relative or renting accommodation which is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

While the rate of arrivals has slowed since the start of the conflict, new refugees still enter Poland every day. This latest wave of new arrivals is also likely to have fewer financial resources and fewer connections within Poland and Europe. Furthermore, if fighting escalates again, a new influx is expected.

Of those crossing the border into Poland, preliminary estimates suggest that some 20% are over 65. However, this cannot be verified as the Polish authorities are not currently collecting disaggregated data on demographics. Older people in Ukraine are a significant demographic, with 1 in 4 people over 60. Therefore, ensuring that assistance is tailored to the specific needs of older people is critical in all interventions.