Poland - Multi-Sector Needs Assessment: Protection Cash & Market Humanitarian Assistance, October 2022

Key objective:

Support an evidence-based humanitarian response by government authorities and humanitarian community in Poland through the provision of multi-sectoral data about the needs and coping capacities of Ukrainian refugee households in the country.

Specifically:

  1. Understand household composition of refugees, including key demographics.

  2. Identify priority needs of refugee households, including protection needs, health needs, education needs, accommodation needs, livelihood needs.

  3. Understand coping capacity and vulnerability/resilience in the event of protracted displacement, including socio-economic vulnerabilities, labor skills, and movement intentions.

  4. Identify household profiles with highest severity of needs to inform targeting.

