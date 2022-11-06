Poland - Multi-Sector Needs Assessment: Education Sector Findings, October 2022

Key objective:
Support an evidence-based humanitarian response by government authorities and humanitarian community in Poland through the provision of multi-sectoral data about the needs and coping capacities of Ukrainian refugee households in the country.
Specifically:
-
Understand household composition of refugees, including key demographics.
-
Identify priority needs of refugee households, including protection needs, health needs, education needs, accommodation needs, livelihood needs.
-
Understand coping capacity and vulnerability/resilience in the event of protracted displacement, including socio-economic vulnerabilities, labor skills, and movement intentions.
-
Identify household profiles with highest severity of needs to inform targeting.