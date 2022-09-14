Poland MPCA response to the Ukraine crisis - 6 months in

The objective of this report is to provide an overview of the needs of Ukrainian refugees, as well the most vulnerable groups as they are perceived by Ukrainian refugees themselves, through the various needs assessment (19) reviewed for this report, but also two Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) organized with Ukrainian Refugees in Przremsy (in shelter) and Krakow (in language class); as well as 21 Key Informant Interviews conducted in person or online.

KEY MESSAGES

Continued provision of MPCA is crucial to ensure most vulnerable refugees and migrants are able to meet their basic needs, particularly considering winter coming.

Targeting methodology needs to be revised to better capture social- economic vulnerability, but also sectorial, demographic, and geographical vulnerabilities.

Coordination and collaboration between humanitarian responders, national organizations and polish authorities needs to be strengthened.

The MEB value needs to be revised to be reflective of the needs of displaced population instead of chronic poverty.

Sectorial cash assistance (Cash for Protection, Cash for Health and Cash for Shelter) needs to urgently be put in place in order to ensure sectorial needs of most vulnerable populations are met.

Organization should consider continuing to provide assistance to most vulnerable groups after they start benefiting from the social protection scheme, as the amount provided is not designed to meet displaced populations nor specific sectorial needs.

Livelihoods interventions need to be initiated as soon as possible to complement MPCA and Social Protection Assistance to ensure displaced populations are able to become self reliant and integrate in the Polish society and economy.

Donors urgently need to mobilize and communicate funding strategies for the response. Poland (as other EU countries hosting refugees) seems to fall under close to no institutional donor’s mandate. Organizations have almost exhausted their private funding, and institutional funding is now crucial to invest in middle to longer term plans.