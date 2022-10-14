Poland: GBV Sub-Sector Strategy & Work Plan (2022/2023)

Introduction

The Gender-Based Violence Sub-Sector Working Group (GBV SWG) is a coordination body with the objective to strengthen GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response in Poland with a focus on emergency settings. It works to facilitate multi-sectoral, interagency action and it aims to ensure coherent, coordinated and effective GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response approaches through the mobilization of relevant government agencies, international organizations, UN Agencies, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society networks, national refugee-led organizations, refugee women-led organizations.

The GBV Sub-Sector Group is part of the Protection Sector, but it has technical autonomy in the GBV area of responsibility. This strategy is developed in line with the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Ukraine Situation (RRP) 2022 and in the development of this strategy and relative work plan, local and organizational members of the GBV SWG were consulted.

RRP Indicators:

# (number) of refugees targeted with information-sharing activities (in their preferred language & format) on GBV at the onset of an emergency

# (number) of women and girls attending structured psychosocial support and life skills sessions in a women’s and girls’ safe space (WGSS)

# (number) of trained participants who increased their GBV knowledge and skills on prevention, risk mitigation and response

The GBV SWG will deliver on the 6 core functions of GBV Coordination: support service delivery, inform high-level humanitarian decision-making, plan and implement sub-sector strategies, monitor and evaluate performance, build national capacity in preparedness and contingency planning and support robust advocacy.