Poland Assessment Report - Waiting for the Sky to Close: The Unprecedented Crisis Facing Women and Girls Fleeing Ukraine

Executive Summary

While there has been an outpouring of public and private support for those fleeing Ukraine, the largely ad hoc and gender-blind response cannot meet the basic needs and protection concerns of forcibly displaced persons (FDPs) and their host communities in Poland. Duty-bearers—including international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) and the United Nations (UN)— have so far failed to adhere to their own global commitments to localization of the humanitarian response. This includes systematically creating ways for women and girls to design and lead responses, incorporating their views into all phases of the operational management cycle. With few exceptions, dedicated funding for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and services for violence against women and girls (VAWG) have failed to materialize. Instead of the multi-year flexible funding that local women- and -girl-led organizations need, these overworked frontline groups find themselves chasing grants that may only cover one to three months of total costs. They take on humanitarian work that they are not necessarily trained for, which ultimately derails their core missions.

In every armed conflict, men’s violence against women and girls increases rapidly and stays elevated long after the fighting stops. Like the other countries bordering Ukraine, Poland is facing an unprecedented refugee crisis of women and children displaced by the war. Urgently-needed, gender-sensitive violence prevention, and risk mitigation measures are trailing behind the general response. Women’s rights organizations (WROs) in Poland have been responding to the needs of forcibly displaced women and girls since the war began. These local WROs are best-positioned to design, build, and provide the creative solutions necessary for women and girls, but only if provided the flexible funding and specific technical support. These organizations are asking for recognition of their expertise in responding to this crisis, while continuing to meet the needs of Polish women and girls.

Instead, a familiar structure is developing: a topdown, unequal relationship between capable local actors and international humanitarian agencies. This arrangement always fails women and girls, even by these agencies’ own standards.

Women and girls are not consulted in the design of the aid that is being developed for them, and WROs are alienated from humanitarian coordination structures. They are expected to do more than ever, with little or no extra funding. VOICE witnessed this scenario play out in the international response to COVID-19, where again the humanitarian aid sector—despite its own commitments to crisis-affected populations—contributed to denying women and girls their rights to participation, consultation, and services, and in some cases subjected them to its own types of violence.12

Already lacking funding and decision-making power, some of the organizations playing vital roles in the humanitarian response may also lack crisis experience or training in gender-based violence (GBV) and broader protection issues, including in the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) by their own staff and volunteers. It is highly likely that harmful practices are happening, putting the lives and wellbeing of women and girls at risk.

Through a new partnership with HIAS to carry out a six-country rapid assessment in the region, VOICE mobilized Polish and international staff to assess the needs of women and girls affected by the war in Ukraine and the WROs responding to the emergency. The most frequently mentioned concerns from forcibly displaced women included access to safe and sustainable housing; access to decent work (as cash assistance is not reaching them); and the need for daycare or schooling for their children. Many also spoke of barriers in accessing health care. As reports of sexual violence began flowing out of Ukraine, activists raised concerns about access to medical care for survivors making their way to Poland to evade restrictive laws on abortion.

The assessment revealed an overwhelming sense of gratitude amongst forcibly displaced persons (FDPs) sheltering in private settings, in some cases receiving free food or clothing. But risks of trafficking, exploitation and other protection issues are high, as private hosts have little oversight.

Many FDPs are in need of psychosocial support, specialist healthcare or legal support. Forcibly displaced persons interviewed were largely unaware of what benefits they qualify for, and how to access them. Information campaigns were limited and fragmented, and complicated by language barriers. Fewer beds are available now that the government has rescinded its offer to reimburse hosts for sheltering Ukrainians. While access to healthcare and cash assistance is available to eligible Ukrainians, these services were already strained prior to the Ukraine crisis and tensions have already begun to rise with host communities. Working FDPs and those with children have more limited access to services, being busy during service providers’ business hours.