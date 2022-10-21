Podkarpackie Coordination Group (PCG) - Terms of Reference [EN/PL]

Background:

Poland has welcomed all those fleeing the war in Ukraine with unprecedented generosity, hospitality and solidarity, facilitating the enjoyment of their basic rights and access to lifesaving services as well as implementing several policy measures to protect and include refugees in host communities. By 23 April 2022, more than 2,8 million refugees from Ukraine had arrived in Poland, making it the country receiving the highest number of refugees among neighboring countries.

There is an ongoing urgency to address immediate protection and basic needs as people settle, and the vulnerability of new arrivals continues to increase. The overwhelming majority of refugees are women and children, older people, persons with disabilities and unaccompanied and separated children. With the tremendous support being provided by Poland, national reception capacities and services are increasingly at risk of coming under strain thus the humanitarian community’s response is in support of Poland’s leading efforts. Strategic areas of assistance by humanitarian partners, in-line with the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) aim to: (1) ensure that all refugees from Ukraine have access to safety and international protection, (2) provide timely and life-saving humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine and thirdcountry nationals having left Ukraine, (3) facilitate the identification of appropriate solutions for all and the promotion of social and economic opportunities and (4) ensure effective coordination of partners at country and regional level in support of hosting countries’ efforts.

Purposes of the PCG:

Guided by the framework of the RRP for Ukraine and in collaboration with Sector-led mechanisms under the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM) in Poland, the PCG aims to ensure effective, coherent and predictable humanitarian interventions in support of the Government of Poland vis-à-vis enhanced strategic and operational coordination and information exchange with and between the Vovoid of Podkarpackie, local authorities and non-governmental service providers in Podkarpackie, including UN Agencies, international and national NGOs, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders.

Discussions may cover issues related to protection, health, education and basic needs, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, logistics and cash assistance. The PCG also supports information management (IM) that aims to support effective preparedness and response decision making.

Key Functions

The PCG will seek to achieve the following:

• Support coherent and consistent approaches between partners

• Support systematized and standardized information sharing on key operational issues, situation analysis and activities

• Support and/or facilitate capacity building activities

• Bolster linkages with established Sector coordination mechanisms in Warsaw and other regional coordination platforms as relevant (e.g. Krakow, Lublin and Ukraine)

• Bolster linkages, coordination and information exchange with local authorities as necessary.

• Promote coordination standards and quality assurance

• Encourage and facilitate joint advocacy and positions in relation to Podkarapackie

• Promote the use of standardized IM tools and datasets (e.g. Activity Info, consolidated service mapping, 3W, etc)

• Develop as necessary, and in line with existing standards, IM tools and mapping instruments