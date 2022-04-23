MHPSS Rapid Situation Analysis in Poland for Ukrainian Refugee Response

(prepared by Selma Sevkli, WHO/EURO Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Consultant, sevklis@who.int)

(Updated on 15 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

• MoH and international agencies initiating action on MHPSS. Urgent need for mental health care services for people with severe mental health conditions. Limited awareness of IASC/WHO MHPSS guidance. Coordination with Ministry of Health

• WHO and MOH MHPSS/International Coordination focal points held a meeting on 15 March 2022. MOH agreed to provide an information session on mental health care system to MHPSS TWG next week and will join the 3rd meeting this Thursday.

• MOH informed that the parliament passed a new law a few days ago allowing Ukrainian refugees to access health care and social services. Also, the Ukrainian medical staff are allowed to practice in Poland. MHPSS Coordination

• DSS-deployed MHPSS coordinator to co-lead Technical Working Group has been selected and will be hosted by UNHCR • 1st meeting of Technical Working Group on 8 March, 2nd on 11 March. Included UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, IFRC/Red Cross, IMC, Americares, HIAS, INTERSOS, Polish Migration Forum, Polish Humanitarian Action, MSF Holland, MSF Switzerland, Fondazione Soleterre, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office UK. WHO also actively communicating with Polish NGOs.

MHPSS Service Mapping

• Service mappings are being put together by Polish NGO’s. List of MHPSS counselling professionals in Poland/neighboring countries here: https://tinyurl.com/2wpbpzau MHPSS Programming Plans

• MHPSS structure (inpatient & outpatient care) already overwhelmed before refugees came into Poland. Extremely limited capacity on child psychiatrists, CAMH specialists → system has no capacity to deliver timely care

• Few services in Ukrainian, need more care providers specialized for refugees in major cities.

• Strong interest in PFA, Basic Psychosocial Support and Self Care trainings at borders but no plans yet, need better idea of time/space/resource constraints.

• Key IASC/WHO MHPSS resources being translated into Polish, most ready in 1 week