Meeting the Immediate Emergency Relief Needs of Refugees and others in Needs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, 2022 - “Approach for a Rapid Cash Response for those most in need” - Cash Working Group - Poland | Brief # 1, March 7, 2022

Overview: Since February 24, 2022, well over 1.7 million refugees and people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries. The Cash Working Group in Poland, co-chaired by UNHCR and PAH, was created to facilitate coordination of a rapid Cash-Based Intervention providing immediate emergency relief to those displaced based on the severity of their needs. This document outlines the key approach and provides an overview of the key issues related to the rational, design and implementation of the initial CBI. It envisions adjustments as more information becomes available and the situation evolves.