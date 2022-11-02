Living in Limbo: Displaced Ukrainians in Poland

NOVEMBER 2, 2022

FEATURE By Tamar Jacoby

Many nations are skeptical of refugees, if not downright hostile, and in the past Poland was no exception. A survey in August 2021, just six months before Russia invaded Ukraine, found a majority of Poles opposed to admitting migrants of any kind, including refugees, and nearly half agreed that Poland should build a wall along its border with Belarus, where thousands of Iraqis, Syrians, and other migrants were stranded.

But the mood changed dramatically when Ukrainians began arriving in February 2022. The numbers were overwhelming. By March 7, after just ten days of war, more than 1 million Ukrainians had crossed the border into Poland. By March 18, the total was 2 million; by late April, nearly 3 million. Some of these new arrivals continued on to third countries; others returned to Ukraine. As of this writing, there had been 6.8 million border crossings from Ukraine to Poland, far more than to any other country. Yet instead of averting their eyes or renewing calls for a wall, Poles rushed to welcome the newcomers.

Poles’ feelings for their neighbors were on display in every city. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags hung in the streets, public signs welcomed the exiles; volunteers in dayglow vests helped staff reception points in train stations, bus depots, airports, and shopping malls. Even local shopkeepers were stepping up. One grocery store posted a sign on a shopping cart near the exit: “Please take an item from your bag to help feed our Ukrainian guests.” A visitor rarely met a Pole who was not doing something to help, often by donating money or making runs to the border with coats, blankets, hot food, or medical supplies. Tens of thousands of homeowners applied to a government program that paid a small subsidy—40 zloty, the equivalent of U.S. $8, per day—to those who housed a Ukrainian family. According to one study, more than two-thirds of Poles helped in some way.

Some analysts attribute the Poles’ change of heart to a cultural or ethnic similarity with Ukrainians and longstanding ties between the two countries. But when asked why they did what they did, many Poles talked about a sense of solidarity with opponents of their longtime adversary, Russia, perceived by many to have posed a threat since medieval times. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” one Polish man explained to the author. “Ukraine is fighting for Poland as much as for Ukraine, fending off both our countries’ age-old enemy, Russia.”

Eight months later, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainians remain in Poland, including 1.3 million labor migrants who were present before the Russian invasion, according to the Union of Polish Metropolises. Altogether, Ukrainians account for nearly 9 percent of Poland’s population.

The war is raging as fiercely as ever, but the forced migration crisis no longer seems as urgent. The flow across the border has slowed to a trickle. Many who arrived last spring are returning to Ukraine, and those remaining in Poland are less visible. Importantly, there has been no public backlash against the new arrivals, a result perhaps of Poland’s distinctive approach, which relies more on civil society than government subsidies. The newcomers’ needs have changed; they are now less concerned about blankets and hot soup than jobs and schooling. But there are many challenges ahead and momentous questions for both Poles and Ukrainians.

This article describes the situation, based on interviews with 45 Ukrainians in Poland conducted for the author’s book Displaced: The Ukrainian Refugee Experience.