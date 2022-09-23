Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine #2 (September 2022)

Executive summary

Following the first intentions survey done in 6 countries neighbouring Ukraine between May and June 2022, this report presents updated findings regarding intentions of refugees from Ukraine, in-depth analysis of the factors influencing their decisions, and key insights into their current socio-economic situation and profiles, based on the second round of UNHCR’s intentions survey covering 43 countries across Europe and beyond between August and September 2022, with over 4,800 surveys completed.

Key findings

1 WHILE MOST REFUGEES SURVEYED HOPE TO RETURN TO UKRAINE ONE DAY, FOR THE TIME BEING, THE MAJORITY PLAN TO CONTINUE TO STAY IN THEIR CURRENT HOST COUNTRY.

13% of refugee respondents across all countries report plans to return permanently to Ukraine in the next three months.

However, an overall uncertainty about the future is still evident, considering that 43% have not yet made their mind about returning in the next three months.

22% of respondents who reported plans to return to Ukraine within the next three months had already been back to Ukraine at least once. Among those planning to return, the majority intend to do so with all their household members (76%), and to the same place where they were living before the war (79%).

79% of those not planning to return or who are undecided about return in the next three months are planning to stay in their current host country, with only 4% planning to move to another country.

81% of respondents express their continued hope to return to Ukraine one day, with an additional 15% not yet decided and only 4% reporting no hope to return.

2 THE MAIN IMPEDIMENT TO RETURN REPORTED BY REFUGEES IS THE SAFETY AND SECURITY SITUATION IN PLACES OF ORIGIN, ALONG WITH CONCERNS ABOUT LACK OF ACCESS TO BASIC SERVICES AND ADEQUATE LIVING CONDITIONS.

88% of those refugees who report no intention to return or who are undecided on whether or not to return in the next three months indicate safety and security concerns in places of origin as the main impediment, and 31% are also concerned about the lack of work or livelihoods opportunities.

49% of respondents planning to return within the next three months report reasons related to their desire to go back to their home country and reunite with family members, and around 32% want to go back to their usual cultural environment. About 11% want their children to be enrolled in the Ukrainian education system back home; 15% report the need to access employment or livelihood opportunities; and 8% report the fact that their savings had been depleted.