KSRelief monthly bulletin: August 2022

Saudi Arabia granted USD 10 million to support Ukrainian refugees, through which KSrelief handed over medical equipment to provide health care support for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. USD 5 million of the grant was allocated through KSrelief to WHO, and USD 5 million to UNHCR. The aid targeted more than one million beneficiaries. The grant exemplified Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to providing vital aid and services to people in need wherever they live. The goal of KSrelief’s ongoing work with its humanitarian partners is to broaden the scope of its work to help alleviate more suffering and improve more lives, particularly among refugee and displaced groups.