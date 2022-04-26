Joint EUCPT and WHO site assessment for possible Medevac Reception Centre - 15th April 2022

**Background: On 15th April a joint EUCPT and WHO team were tasked by Ministry of Health Poland to assess a potential site in Korczowa for the establishment of a 200 bed reception centre in which medical evacuation patients being transferred from Lviv to other EU countries could be received and accommodated for a short period. This also includes accompanying family members and/or next of kin.

Facility Name: Punkt pomocy dla uchodźców: Świetlica Wiejska w Korczowej

Location: Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa. 49.9561381, 23.0794580 The centre is located approximately 3km from the Ukrainian border (Korczowa crossing) which is the busiest road crossing from Lviv, enroute to Rzeszow. This is community house in use for about 40 years and was the first Reception centre established in Poland due to the local authorities. They inform us of a maximum of persons passing by pr day was 8000 at the peak. (100.000 refugees/day crossing the border)**