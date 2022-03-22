IOM Ukraine Response 2022: Poland Site Profile, Hala Kijowska Trade and Storage Center "Mlyny" (Publication Date: 18 March 2022)

The Hala-Kijowska Trade and Storage Centre, also known as “Młyny”, is a warehouse converted for use as a reception centre for refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. The site is located near to the Korczawa-Krakowiec border crossing point. Młyny provides basic services for refugees prior to their onward journey, including short-term accommodation, NFIs, food and health services.

The refugees passing through the site are predominately women and children, and while a high proportion indicated no immediate needs, a significant proportion did highlight the need for information and communication.

This profile is based on data collected from key informants and household surveys on the 16th and 18th March 2022.