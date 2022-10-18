IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Poland: Needs Assessment Analysis Dashboard 17 June –26 September

NEEDS ASSESSMENTS CONDUCTED

Between 17 June and 26 September 2022, IOM conducted 2,191 surveys in collective sites or distribution centers with Ukrainian nationals and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) in Poland. All respondents crossed the border into Poland due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Almost all (99%) respondents were Ukrainian nationals, while the remaining 1percent (20 respondents) were TCNs mainly from Belarus (50%).

Please note that the number of surveys conducted in each location is both linked to number of enumerators working in those areas to conduct this specific assessment as well as total number of respondents that could be accessed.