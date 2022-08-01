IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Poland: Crossings to Ukraine Surveys 21 April – 21 June 2022

Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the number of persons exiting Poland and going back to Ukraine has been sustained. According to The Polish Border Guard data, as of 21 June, a total of 2,266,004 crossings from Poland to Ukraine was recorded at the border crossing points since 24th February 2022.
Since 12 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed surveys with Ukrainians before crossing to Ukraine at the border areas in Poland while exiting the country towards Ukraine. Interviews took place at the railway/bus stations and at the border crossing points. Individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees as the duration and nature of their move is uncertain. Hence conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing into Ukraine, results should hence only be considered as indicative.
Due to the very limited number of surveys (1%) conducted with TCNs, this report reflects the findings of the surveys conducted with only Ukrainian nationals who reported that they left Ukraine because of the war after 24 February.
KEY FINDINGS
-
Almost 98 per cent of the interviews took place at the Przemyśl railway/bus station close to the Medyka-Szeginie Border Crossing Point (BCP).
-
Most respondents (71%) reported having no specific needs just before crossing the border.
Reporting no needs was more prominent among respondents who are planning to stay in Ukraine for short-term (75% of them) compared to the ones who are intended to stay in Ukraine (70% of them). Transportation support (16%), support to return home (13%), and financial support (11%) were the three main needs reported.
-
Almost 54% per cent reported the intention to stay in Ukraine, while 30 per cent reported that they were doing a short visit and another 17 per cent was uncertain of how long they will be staying in Ukraine.
-
Out of the 1,115 Ukrainian refugees that participated in the survey, 7 per cent declared experiencing unfair or unequal treatment after leaving their place of usual residence in Ukraine.
-
Almost all the respondents were adult females (97%). Most respondents were between 30 and 39 years of age (30%) and between 19 and 29 years of age (26%). The average age for women (38) in the sample was lower than the men’s (49), with more than half (54%) of the male respondents being above 60 years old.
-
More than half (55%) of the participants were traveling with children (889 children in total). Most of the children travelling with respondents were between 5 and13 years of age (53%), 23 per cent were under 5 years old and 23 per cent were between 14 and 17 years of age.