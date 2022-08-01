IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Poland: Crossings to Ukraine Surveys 21 April – 21 June 2022

Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainians and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the number of persons exiting Poland and going back to Ukraine has been sustained. According to The Polish Border Guard data, as of 21 June, a total of 2,266,004 crossings from Poland to Ukraine was recorded at the border crossing points since 24th February 2022.

Since 12 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed surveys with Ukrainians before crossing to Ukraine at the border areas in Poland while exiting the country towards Ukraine. Interviews took place at the railway/bus stations and at the border crossing points. Individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees as the duration and nature of their move is uncertain. Hence conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing into Ukraine, results should hence only be considered as indicative.

Due to the very limited number of surveys (1%) conducted with TCNs, this report reflects the findings of the surveys conducted with only Ukrainian nationals who reported that they left Ukraine because of the war after 24 February.

KEY FINDINGS