IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Poland: Crossings to Ukraine Surveys 12 - 17 April 2022

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of people fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the number of persons exiting Poland and going back to Ukraine has been sustained.

Since 12 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed displacement surveys with Ukrainians before crossing to Ukraine at the border crossing points (BCPs) in Poland while exiting the country towards Ukraine. Individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees as the duration and nature of their move is uncertain. Hence conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing into Ukraine, results should hence only be considered as indicative.