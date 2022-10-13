IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Needs Assessment Analysis Dashboard 17 June –18 August 2022

NEEDS ASSESSMENTS CONDUCTED

Between 17 June and 19 August 2022 IOM conducted 1,300 surveys in collective sites or distribution centers with Ukrainian nationals and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) in Poland. All respondents crossed the border into Poland because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The sample includes very limited number of surveys conducted with TCNs (11 surveys). Almost all (99%) of respondents were Ukrainian nationals.

The highest number of surveys were conducted in Krakow, followed by Warsaw, Gdansk, Lublin and Przemsyl. Please note that number of surveys conducted is both linked to number of enumerators working in those areas to conduct this specific assessment as well as total number of respondents that could be accessed.