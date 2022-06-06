IOM Ukraine Response 2022 - Needs Assessment 12 April – 04 May 2022

Since 24 February 2022, over 3 million Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals have entered Poland as a result of the war in Ukraine. This report is based on a needs assessment survey launched by IOM's DTM in Poland. Surveys are conducted face-to-face by trained enumerators for DTM in collective sites, reception centres and transit points in Warsaw, Krakow, Przemysl and Rzeszow with Ukrainian refugees and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) who have left Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

Out of the 889 persons reached by IOM’s enumerators, 207 did not give the consent to participate to the interview and 21 among those who consented did not entered Poland because of the war. The report then presents the main findings from the 661 completed interviews collected (74% of all persons reached by the enumerators).