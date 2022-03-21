IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Displacement Surveys Ukranian Refugees and TCNs – Poland, 04 - 19 March 2022

Since 24 February 2022, over 3 million Ukrainian refugees and third country nationals have entered Poland as a result of war in Ukraine.

This report is based on a displacement patterns, needs and intentions survey launched by IOM's DTM, Surveys are conducted face-to-face by trained enumerators for DTM and World Central Kitchen at border crossing points and reception centres with Ukrainian refugees and 1CNSs leaving from Ukraine after 24 February 2022. Data is collected and stored through a mobile application. This report presents a preliminary analysis based on the first two weeks of data collection.

Between 4 and 19 March, IOM conducted 169 surveys on displacement patterns, needs and intentions with refugees from Ukraine and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) in two Border Crossing Points (BCPs) at entry — Medyka and Korczowa - and in two reception centers close to the border.

Out of the total, 9/ per cent were Ukrainian refugees.

Of those interviewed, 16 per cent were travelling alone, with the majority (557%) travelling in groups of 2-4 people, usually family members (97%) or friends (8%).

Since there is a restriction on Ukrainian men from leaving the country, demographics are weighted towards women and children. It was reported that /5 per cent of groups included children and 16 per cent included elderly members. Á small number of groups (9%) only had members who are over 65 or under 18 years. No groups were reported to be child-headed.

and 3 per cent were reported as ICNs, from Uzbekistan, the Russian Federation, lraq and Azerbaijan. The top five regions (oblast) of origin for Ukrainian refugees were Dnipro (22%), Kyiv (21%), Kharkiv (119), Lviv (10%) and Donetsk (5%).

Of non-Ukrainian citizens crossing into Poland 83 per cent were males (50% adults and 33% children) and 17% were women. For Ukrainian citizens leaving the country to Poland 50 percent were adult women and 47 percent were children (21% boys and 26% girls).

The proportion of individuals who are over 65 (8%) is considerably lower than in the general population (around 16%), potentially indicating older people are less able or willing to cross the border, especially given long wait times at crossing points.