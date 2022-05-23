Inter-agency Operational Update Ukraine Situation – Regional Refugee Response Plan (Poland) - 20 May 2022

Since 24 February, over 3.4 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine in the span of 2.5 months, constituting one of the largest refugee movements in decades. New arrivals enter via eight official border crossing points, from where they have largely moved to main urban centres, including Warsaw, Wroclaw, Krakow and Gdansk. Poland has welcomed them with hospitality and solidarity and facilitated access to basic rights and lifesaving services. Some 90% of arrivals are women and children, including unaccompanied children, people with specific needs, as well as older people, elevating protection risks related to child protection, trafficking, gender-based violence, amid identified mental health and information needs.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) was presented in Geneva on 27 April and is available online While being implemented by 87 partners (46% national ones) across all 16 voivodships, work is underway with Government of Poland to develop a national launch event with concerned stakeholders.