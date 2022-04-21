Inter-agency Operational Update Ukraine Situation – Regional Refugee Response Plan (Poland) - 20 April 2022

Since 24 February, more than 2.86 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, constituting one of the largest refugee movements in decades in just over 6 weeks. New arrivals enter via eight official border crossing points. Poland has welcomed those fleeing the conflict with hospitality and solidarity and has been facilitating access to basic rights and lifesaving services.

The large majority of arrivals are women and children, including unaccompanied and separated children, persons with specific needs, as well as older persons, thus elevating protection risks, notably related to child protection, trafficking, and gender-based violence, alongside mental health and information needs. Volunteers and civil society organizations have been at the forefront of the response since its onset.

Poland has implemented policy measures to protect and include refugees in host communities and much of the work is led by municipal and local authorities. UN agencies, national and international NGOs, and civil society actors complement and strengthen response efforts of the Polish government and community initiatives. The Refugee Response Plan and its coordination architecture complement government efforts.