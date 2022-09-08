GBV Sub-Sector Meeting Minutes Warsaw, Poland 06/09/2022

Chairpersons: Ms Mays Zatari (UNHCR)
Agencies present: Autonomia, Americares, Association for Legal Intervention (SIP), Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, Feminoteka, Project HOPE, Solettere, HIAS, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Pink Box Foundation, Premiere Urgence International (PUI), Voice Amplified, University of Birmingham, WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR
Draft Agenda:
-
Introduction
-
Review of the action points from the previous meeting minutes
-
Presentation of Feminoteka by Katarzyna Nowakowska (Feminoteka)
-
Presentation of ActivityInfo by Thomas Rommel (UNHCR)
-
GBV risk assessment by Elisabeth Mc Guinness (UNHCR)
-
Coordination tools o GBV service mapping
-
AOB