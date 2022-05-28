Poland + 10 more

Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12, 19 – 26 May 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Highlights

  • As of 9 May, over 6.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine (3.5 million to Poland, 966,490 to Romania, 472,377 to Republic of Moldova, 649,352 to Hungary, and over 1 million to other countries).i

  • 25 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 2 Italy, 4 Bulgaria, 1 Slovakia) with capacity of reaching up to 1,000 people daily, including 500 children, with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, mental health and psychosocial support, social protection, education, health and WASH.

  • In the Slovak Republic, a draft Memorandum of Understanding between UNICEF and Ministry of Health was developed to respond to the urgent needs of up to 105,000 refugee children and families in the country.

  • In Moldova, UNICEF and UNHCR have reached 52,644 refugees with monthly cash assistance to date.

  • 12,512 individuals (4,840 children and young people) were supported by over 600 Scouts in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Ukraine, Lithuania,
    Romania, Czech Republic and Slovakia between May 14-20.

  • As of May 20iii, UNICEF has $156.7 million available against its $324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors.

Related Content