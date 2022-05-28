Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12, 19 – 26 May 2022

Highlights

As of 9 May, over 6.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine (3.5 million to Poland, 966,490 to Romania, 472,377 to Republic of Moldova, 649,352 to Hungary, and over 1 million to other countries).i

25 UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots are operational (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 2 Italy, 4 Bulgaria, 1 Slovakia) with capacity of reaching up to 1,000 people daily, including 500 children, with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, mental health and psychosocial support, social protection, education, health and WASH.

In the Slovak Republic, a draft Memorandum of Understanding between UNICEF and Ministry of Health was developed to respond to the urgent needs of up to 105,000 refugee children and families in the country.

In Moldova, UNICEF and UNHCR have reached 52,644 refugees with monthly cash assistance to date.

12,512 individuals (4,840 children and young people) were supported by over 600 Scouts in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Ukraine, Lithuania,

Romania, Czech Republic and Slovakia between May 14-20.