Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, 27 April – 3 May 2022

Highlights

• As of 2 May, over 5.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine (over 3M to Poland, 836,173 to Romania, 448,170 to Republic of Moldova, 534,821 to Hungary, and over 1M to other countries).

• 40% of the targeted UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots have been established: 23 in total (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 2 Italy, 2 Bulgaria, 1 Slovakia) with capacity of reaching up to 1,000 people, including 500 children a day with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, Mental Health and Psychosocial support (MHPSS), social protection, education, health and WASH.

• In partnership with City of Warsaw, a detailed work plan was developed for UNICEF support programmes in the amount of USD 6.5M targeting 1,880 professionals, 5,500 parents/caregivers and 15,000 children.

• Youth-engagement partner, the World Organization of the Scout Movements, held the first partner kick-off meeting in Poland with representatives from across the 9 partner countries.

• As of 29 April***, UNICEF has USD 125.7 million available against its USD 324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors