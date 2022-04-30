Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR) - Ukraine Situation: Refugee Response in Neighbouring Countries - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 - 26 April 2022

Highlights

• As of 26 April, over 5.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine (over 2.9M to Poland, 790,000 to Romania, 437,000 to Republic of Moldova, 502,000 to Hungary, and over 1M to other countries).

• 24% increase in the number of UNICEF-UNHCR Blue Dots from the previous week, for a total of 21 (7 Moldova, 7 Romania, 4 Poland, 1 Slovakia, 2 Italy) with capacity of reaching 500 children and women a day with referrals, protection services, identification and reunification, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), social protection, education, health and WASH.

• In Poland, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between UNICEF and the City of Krakow to support refugee children with psychosocial and integration services.

• In Moldova, 11,795 individual refugees (90% women/children) received cash grants of USD 120 per person.

• 75,000 refugees were reached in 7 countries with information on how to find and access social services, registration process and trafficking prevention messages.

• As of 26 April, UNICEF has USD 115.4 million available against its USD 324.7 million ask for the refugee response. UNICEF appreciates the generous contributions from public and private sector donors. (UNHCR)